John Wellington, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Wellington 92, of Youngstown peaceful transitioned to heaven on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at at his residence.

John Wellington was born November 1, 1928 in Clifton, North Carolina. He is a son of John Quincy and Annabelle Miller Wellington. Together with the love of his life, Alice Redmond, John taught the love of Christ and the church, discipline, respect, love for each other and how to forgive those who wrongfully treat you.

John, also known to some as Buster, loved to fish, the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. He bought a motor home some years ago and would take his family to North Carolina on summer vacations, fishing trips and out of town church conventions.

He worked for Republic Steel Corporation in the Sinter Plant and Blast Furnace Departments for 42 years.

In the early years of his marriage, he was a member of the Holy Temple COGIC and sang in the #2 choir. Later his brother-in-law, Elder Andrew Redmond started a church. John became a trustee, an ordained deacon, an ordained minister and the assistant pastor of Messiah Holiness COGIC. He later became co-pastor with his son Elder Rocco V. Wellington, Sr. at his son’s church, Bread of Life COGIC. His love increased with the arrival of his grandchildren.

He enjoyed talking about them, the great-grandchildren and the one great-grandson. He truly was a family man and enjoyed having his family around him as he got older.

He is preceeded in death by his loving wife, Alice; two grandchildren, Teneka and Gabrielle; his parents and siblings, Edward “Sonny”, Robert and Margaret.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons, Pastor Rocco (Pamela) Wellington, Sr. of Akron, Ohio and Daniel Wellington; two daughters, Andrea Ford and Avis (Joseph) Santiago, all of Youngstown, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; his sister, Josephine Wellington of North Carolina; brothers-in-law, Pastor Andrew Redmond of Youngstown, Ohio and William Henry (Leodell) Redmond of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Anna Ervin-Marks of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Grace Evangelistic Temple Church, 2214 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

The Celebration of Life will be Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the church at 12:00 p.m.

Wellington Funeral Service of Akron and F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. have been given the honor to serve the Wellington family during their time of bereavement.