YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Nelson, 71, Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at The Oasis Rehabilitation Center.



Mr. Nelson was born August 26, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio a son of JR Harris and Christine Nelson.

He worked for General Fireproofing, Maui Toys and Custodial Services at YSU.

He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Christine Nelson, Tamera Nelson and Shamera Nelson; two grandchildren, Altay Baker and Tatiana Baker; one great-grandchild, Altasia Baker and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy Nelson and two brothers, Richard Gray and Ronald Nelson.



Funeral service will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Please remember to follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



We were given the honor to serve the family in their time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.