John Colman, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Colmon 61, of Struthers, departed this life Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Mr. Colmon was born July 11, 1958 in Detroit, Michigan a son of Olivia Gary and Madison Colmon.

He was retired and previously worked for Falcon Foundry, Modern Windows, B.J. Alan and Ivy Woods Manor.

He leaves mourn his passing his wife, Lisa (Forest) Colmon, whom he spent the last 28 years with; his children, Madison Colmon, Latasha Colmon, Tierra (Aaron) Agee and Tashyla (Stephen) Lunders; his siblings, Frieda Hudson, Margaret (Walter) Davis, Ronnie (Debbie) Colmon, Willie Colmon, Tyrone Colmon, Michael (Sandy) Colmon and Madison Colmon, Jr. and several grandchildren including Keyshawn Colmon, Deayshia Gilford and Ketairah Townsend whom he reared.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his stepson, Anthony Anderson whom he reared; his siblings, Madalyn Colmon, Tony, Jerome and Gerald Silva, Willie, William, Willard and Earnest Colmon and Larry Bobo and his grandparents, Willie (Lola Mae) Colmon.

Due to COVID-19, private services were held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 for the family.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

