JoAnn Mahone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In the sovereign will of God, He called JoAnn Mahone, 69, affectionately called “Joie” to eternal rest, Sunday January 26, 2020.

JoAnn was born November 23, 1950, the daughter of Edward and Ruby Mickles Mahone.

JoAnn was a 1968 graduate of South High School. She was a member of the National Honor Society, A National Achievement Scholar and listed in Who’s Who of American High School Seniors. She was a part of the 1968 integrating class of Lake Erie College for Women. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Youngstown State University and a Master’s Degree in International Business from Baldwin Wallace College.

JoAnn began her career as a mental health counselor with Eastern Mahoning County Mental Health. She retired as a System Technical Analyst in the Engineering Information Technology Division of Parker Hannifin after 34 years of service.

JoAnn was a member of Kingdom Fellowship Community Church and participated in several women’s Bible study fellowships throughout the Valley.

JoAnn dearly loved her family and enjoyed writing, cooking and computer graphic design.

She leaves to rejoice in her peace and forever celebrate her life, her brother, Jerome (Brenda Rose) Mahone of Clifton Park, New York; three sisters, Denise Warren, Gayle and Lori Mahone all of Youngstown; two nephews, Bryan (Barbara Blair) Mahone of Youngstown and Aaron Mahone of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and four nieces, Adrianne Warren of Youngstown, Erica Mahone of Vail, Colorado, Danielle Mahone of Youngstown and Kaylynne Mahone of Wooster, Ohio. She also leaves to cherish her memory, lifelong special friend, Dorothy Monroe and the entire Ward, Monroe, Lucas family; cousins, Mary Alice Hunt and Valerie Willis and many who called her “Auntie Jo” and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will begin Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. at Metro Assembly of God, 2530 South Avenue, with 10:00 a.m. homegoing services to follow at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

