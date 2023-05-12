YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio JoAnn “Nanny” Felder 52, Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, May 8, 2023 at her home following a brief illness.

JoAnn was born December 14, 1970 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph B. Felder and Ernestine Cross.

JoAnn graduated from East High School in 1989, and in 2000 she obtained her nursing license from Choffin Career and Technical Center.

She was a dedicated nurse for over 20 years. She was a devoted grandmother to her nine grandchildren and made sure that she took every chance she had to pour into them. On Sunday’s and Wednesday’s her family knew not to bother her as she was either watching “Survivor” or the “The Dog Pound” play football and ,despite their poor record, she loved her Cleveland Browns.

JoAnn leaves to cherish her memories her mother and bonus father, Squire and Ernestine Cross; her daughters, Shatiqua (Brandon) Lyons, and Keyauna (Dasmin) Williams, her sister, Sonya (Hubert) Floyd; her brothers and sister-in-law, Mark Felder, Joe Felder, Jr., all of Youngstown, and Squire (Sophia) Cross of North Carolina, her beloved grandchildren, Micah, Makiayah, Tamya, Tamia, Bryson, Dasmin, Jr., Amir, Jasmin, and Knowledge, her ex-husband, Marc Berry, and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, and grandmothers, Mary Lee Felder and Lols Rosier.

Funeral service will be Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Please remember to wear a mask when entering the funeral home

We are grateful and honored to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.