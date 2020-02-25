Joann D. Robinson Stovall, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, February, 28, 2020, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs. Joann D. Robinson Stovall, 55, who departed this on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Windsor House on Vestal Road.



Mrs Joann Robinson Stovall was born May 1, 1964, In Youngstown, a daughter of James and Lola Edmonds Robinson.

She was a member of Zion Dominion “Formerly Jerusalem Baptist Church” where she served as President of the choir.

She was a housewife who enjoyed cooking, fishing and gardening. She enjoyed Sunday School and Bible Study, enjoyed traveling with her husband on the road and she was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State fanatic.



She leaves to mourn her passing, Mr. James Otis Stovall, Lashara Kornegay, Dominika (Hawkins) Steven, Brittany Robinson (Antonio Feliciano), Niki McCullock (Samuel McCullock), Dorris Farris and Eddie Edmonds, Michelle Robinson, Carla Edmonds, Jennifer Robinson Ernestine (Squire) Cross, Mary Rozier, Vernon Robinson, Vanessa (Reggie) Hebron and James Edmonds, Jr., a very dear brother-in-law, Roger Pack and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Betty Baron, Patricia Pack, Robert Edmonds, Ann and Judy Williams, Larry Edmonds and Eugene Jr Myers.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, February 28 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. prior to services.