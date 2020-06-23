Closings and delays
Joan Goetz, Youngstown, Ohio

F.D. Mason Funeral Home

June 12, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Joan Goetz, Youngstown, Ohio-obit
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Goetz 85, of Youngstown,  departed this life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland.

Ms. Goetz was January 26, 1935 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Catherine Eagon Goetz.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Patricia Grunder, Richard Fridrick, Darla Figueroa and Robert Reed; her grandchildren, Catherine, Nicole, Heather, Steven, Richard Buchanan, James, Dana, Robert Reed Jr., Hope, Kimberly and Richard;her step siblings, Candelaria Nieves, Rafael , Benjamin and Roger Figueroa.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Social Distancing will be upheld sitting will be limited and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

