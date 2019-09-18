Joan D. Fleming Underwood, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan D. Fleming Underwood, 81, departed this life on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley.

Mrs. Underwood was born March 21, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Stephen and Marguerite Dennis Fleming.

She was a steward for Mahoning County Correctional Institution and in Birmingham, Alabama and was a member of the church, Eastern Star, a maintenance worker for Youngstown City Schools, a member of S.O.A.R. and graduated with a culinary degree from Lawson State College in Birmingham, Alabama.

She leaves her children, George Pincham, Jr. and Glenda Watson; siblings, Peggy Miller, Faye Casey and Victor (Tonya) Boone; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Underwood who she married October 5, 1979 until his death in 1997 and a brother, Robert and Stephen J. Fleming.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 16, 2019 at Third Baptist Church and interment took place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.