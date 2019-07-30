Jillena Smith, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jillena Smith- Funeral service will be 11;00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs. Jillena Smith, 30, Youngstown, who departed this life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic.



Mrs. Smith was born January 26, 1989, in Youngstown, a daughter of Rodney Sanders and Michelle Reynolds.

She was a Personal Care Attendant, attended Union Baptist Church as a child, and attended YSU for 2 years.

She leaves her husband; Andrew Smith, whom she married on July 13, 2016, her parents, children; Andrew E. Smith Jr. and Trinity L. Chatman, siblings; Mevin Johnson III, Torrey Letlow, Rodney Sanders Jr., Bianca Holmes, Dulcinea Purdue, Dontasia Sanders and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death her grandparents; Theo and Carol Sanders, her aunt; Martha Reobuck and her Godfather; John Perdue.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the F.D. Mason Funeral Home.