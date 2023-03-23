YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse L. Carter, Jr., 68, Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in North Lima, Ohio, in Caprice Health Care Center.

Mr. Carter, Jr. was born August 20, 1954, in Youngstown a son of Jesse and Corey “Cora” Mosley Carter, Sr.

He attended Youngstown public schools, graduating from North High School in 1972 and Heidelberg University in 1976 with a degree in Sociology. He was All-City center on the North High School football team from 1971-1972 and was selected on the All-State team the same year.

He was a part-time teacher at Valley Christian High School for one year. He worked for The Phillip Morris Tobacco Co. as a sales representative for five years, The Buckeye Elks Lodge and Hymes Steel Company.

He married Brinda J. Searcy on October 2, 1976 officiated by the late Rev. Dr. Morris W. Lee, Sr. and from that union one child, Brandy Harris, was born.

In his early years, his hobbies were playing the drums with different musicians.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Brandy (Juwone) Harris; his granddaughter, Nadya Harris; his father; a brother, Phillip J. Carter; his cousins, Christine (Gary) Lynch, Leslie (Randy) Stevens, Shirley Anderson, Phyllis Weeks, Berty Barron, Ruby (W. A.-deceased), Carolyn (Jesse) Harris and all the Robert Jones, Jr.; related family members; Jacquelyn (John, Sr., deceased) Carter, The Thomas Clansell family, Geraldine Dotson and all John Dotson, Sr., related families; Thomas (Gloria-deceased) Hight, Sr. and all related family members. Nicolette Currie and Arthur McGlothen, Sr., family; Hilda Reese, Beverly Charles, The Sininkfield and all related family members and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents, A. J. and Hattie Carter and James and Mattie Tucker.

Funeral service will be Monday, March 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Third Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Please remember to wear a mask when entering the building.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. We thank you for entrusting your care with us. We will continue to lift you up in prayers.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.