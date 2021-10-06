Jerry Hatten, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jerry Hatten 66, Youngstown departed this life on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown Campus. 

Mr. Hatten was born December 26, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son to Elijah and Andie  Stubblefield Hatten, Jr.

He was a baggage handler at Prospect Airlines in Florida  for many years, was  a Navy veteran, loved to cook and clean and was a jokester. Mostly he was a loaner but loved to be with his children and grandchildren.

He leaves his children, Marilynn Tubbs, Donte Williams, Mario Hatten, Jerry Hatten and Laquila Hatten; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings. 

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

