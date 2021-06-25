Jerry E. Favors, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry E. Favors, 64, of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, June 18, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center.

Mr. Favors was born June 20, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of Joseph Glenn and Lillie Bell Kellie Favors.

He was a 1976 graduate of South High School.

He was a cook for the Gyro Restaurant.

He loved to dance, shoot pool, be with his kids, look sharp in his clothing and loves to cook.

He leaves his children, Alicia Sanders, Vonsha, Jerry, Trence, Regina, Tiffany, Akeem and Keneshia Russell; siblings, Willie L. Favors, Jimmy L. Favors, Kenneth L. Favors, Dennis G. Favors and Edward D. Favors and nephews, who were like his brothers, Robin D. and Keith M. Lawrence and a host of grandchildren; nieces; nephews; relatives and friends.

He preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mary Louise Smith, Vanessa Jean Favors and Randall Otis Favors.

Funeral service will be Monday, June 28, 2021, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., at 1:00 p.m., friends may call from 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m., on Monday at the funeral home.

When coming into the funeral home, please have on a mask that covers your mouth and nose. Please do not linger so that the family may start their private funeral service promptly at 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.