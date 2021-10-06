Jerome Lockett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jerome Lockett 68, Youngstown departed this life on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at his residence.



Mr. Lockett was born on October 5, the son of Edward and Loddy Dent Lockett.

He was a custodian for Youngstown Public Schools.



He leaves his wife, the former Lyndia Troutman, whom he married on August 6, 1985; his children, Chanon, Candace and Jerome, Jr.; grandchildren, Dion and Javiana; siblings, Glen, Gary, Tyrone and Donna and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

