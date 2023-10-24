YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jerome Lamont Stewart of Youngstown departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in St Elizabeth Health Care Center Youngstown Campus.

Mr. Stewart was born March 12, 1972 in Chicago, Illinois, a son of Charlie Mae Stewart-Gaines and reared with Melvin Gaines, coming to Youngtown, Ohio as a child.

He was a graduate of East High School and worked several jobs before becoming ill.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed playing the game being with his family and friends and playing Spades.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Charlie Mae (William Napoleon Johnson); his daughter, Ja’Razia M. Stewart; grandchildren, Ja’Ron Stewart and J’Heiress Stewart and host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Melvin Gaines; a brother, Melvin Stewart; a nephew, Malik Stewart; his companion, Terri De’Laine and a sister-in-love, Melissa Cotton.

Funeral service will be Friday, October 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.

