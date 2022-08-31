YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome Cary Fleming was born February 2, 1956. He was the son of Homer Cary Fleming and Ruby Barbara Harriel Fleming in Midland, P ennsylvania. Jerome passed away on August 25, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving sisters.

Jerome was a graduate of Midland High School in 1974. He was a member of First Baptist Church.

Soon after graduating high school, Jeromes joined the Navy.



Affectionately he was known as “Dude”, coined after his father’s nickname. One could also hear his friends call him “Romey Rome” and he was loved by many. Dude spent a lot of time walking everywhere he needed to be. He could be seen traveling to Ft. Wayne, Indiana, to check on his baby sister and mother and taking care of his family.

After relocating to Youngstown, Ohio, Dude was involved with the New Beginnings Outreach Ministry who was a great blessing to him. Later during his residency in Youngstown, he joined Pilgrim Baptist Church.

He made many friends and he enjoyed playing pool, challenging others to a game of chess and entertaining his friends. He loved chillin’ out listening to smooth jazz and of course singing. He was also an avid Steelers’ fan and on any game day one could find him in the local pub or sitting on his couch watching his team play to victory.



Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Homer, Jr. and Robert, a sister Ernestine, Godmother; Esther Thompson and his fiance’ Maria Green.



Dude/Jerome leaves behind to cherish his memory his siblings; three J’s, Rev. Jacqueline (Clyde) Dewberry, Joycelyn (Timmie) Batley, and Judith (Jeff) Fleming-Hollins and Albert Goss, ;special brothers; Kevin Anderson and Ed Korona, his sons; Joshua and Jason Fleming, Anthony Cole and a daughter; Natalie Cole, extended family children; Lisa LeFebvre and Gene LeFebvre, one living aunt; Mildred Fleming and godchild; Kathy Bradley, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many Midland Leopard friends.



Memorial service will be Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home. Thank you in advance.



F. D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.