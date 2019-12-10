Jermaine R. Thornton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Incorporated, for Mr. Jermaine R. Thornton, 42, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his residence.



Jermaine was born March 8, 1977, in Youngstown, a son of John Johnson and Sandra Thornton.

He was a machine operator and a former member of Union Baptist Church and loved playing video games.

He leaves his mother; a son, Khalie Thornton and a host of other relatives, family and friends.



Friends may call from 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December, 12, at the funeral home.