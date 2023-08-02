NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Jennifer “Shorty” Brown, 56 of Niles, departed this life on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center

Jennifer was born December 16, 1966 in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles and Genevive Williams Brown.

She was a graduate of Youngstown East class of 1984.

She was a baker at Krogers.

She loved to go out to eat, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She spent lots of time on the phone conversing with her favorite niece, Ginger, talking for hours at a time.

She leaves to cherish her memory her siblings, Donna (Brian) Barber, Jacqueline Brown and Joseph (Caroline) Wheeler; her niece, Ginger Angel and her extra special nephew, Michael Angel; her dear two friends, Sandra Williams and Doris Sims Paige and her favorite companion of all, her doggie named “Bumpy” and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Brian “B-Head” Barber.

Funeral service will be Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 am at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.

We are honored that you chose us to care for your bereavement needs. We are continually keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.