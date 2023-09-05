YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Jennifer Annette Miller 65, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at St Elizabeth Health Center.

She was born on August 22, 1958 daughter of Rempson & Mary Coretha Miller.

She attended The Rayen High School.

Jennifer was affectionately known to her family & friends as Jenny .

Jenny enjoyed riding and listening to music. She loved going to the park &

enjoying nature. She had a passion for cleaning. Jenny loved going to Sunday

Service with her sister Dorothy & they attended Bible Study on Wednesday’s at

New Zion Baptist Church in Spindale North Carolina. She loved her family.



She was employed as a Nurse’s Aide at Several hospitals from the 1980’s until she retired in 2021 from St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Jenny leaves to cherish her memories forever & always, her children

Damon (Renata) Miller & Eddie (Misty) Barnes of Youngstown, Ohio. Sisters:

Dorothy (Charles) Carson of Spindale, North Carolina & Rachel (William) James of Atlanta, Georgia. Special Cousin’s that she was reared with Derrick (Deborah) Logan,Geraldine Allen both of Youngstown, Ohio. Jodean (Juanita) Logan of Cleveland, Ohio. Pamela (Timothy) Barnes of Charlotte N.C. sister in law Kay Miller of Morgantown North Carolina She leaves 16 Grandchildren, six bonus grandchildren & six great-grandchildren. A host of nieces and nephews & was particularly close to her niece Dericia (Abdul) Lateef & Nephew Michael Miller. She also leaves a host of cousins and friends.

Jennifer was welcomed at Heaven gates by her parents, her daughter, Jamika Nicole Barnes, a special aunt Hazel Wilson who reared her. brother: Donald

Miller & sister Deborah Francis. Her fiancé Lee Poindexter Sr. Stepsons, Eric

Abron & Arron Clinkscale. Grandson: Jason Cole Jr. & cousin Cynthia Burton.

Funeral service will be 12 Noon, Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Zionhill Baptist Church. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Thursday at the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during their time of bereavement.