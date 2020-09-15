Jeffrey Hammond, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Hammond, 40, of Youngstown, departed this life Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

Mr. Hammond was born July 17, 1980 in Youngstown a son of Jeffrey Hammond and Juanita Sims.

He previously worked for Vallourec Star and currently at Universal Stainless.

He was an avid football fan enjoyed grilling and spending time with his children.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Shalonda Bohazi whom he married May 21, 2005; his father; his children, Raymond A. and Jeffrey A. Hammond; his siblings, Raymond (LaRhonda) Hammond and Tatiana Hammond; his aunts, Wanda Barker, Joann, Winfred, Beverly and Sherry Hammond; his uncles, Fred and Joseph Salus and Barry Hammond; his brothers-in-law, Willie and James Woodall and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his aunt, Cynthia Hammond; his uncles, Timothy Salus, David, Joseph, Jr. and Gregory Hammond; his grandparents, Betty and Joseph Salus and Estella and Joseph Hammond and his mother-in-law, Clipsie Bohazi.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Per the family request no t-shirts with Jeffrey’s face will be permitted inside the funeral service. You will be asked to leave.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

