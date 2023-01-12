YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffie Lee Jackson, 92, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home.

She was born to the late Allen and Ethel Maddox Banks on September 19, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Jeffie married the late Curlee Jackson in 1969 and they lived in Youngstown.

Her husband predeceased her in 1970, as well as her sister, Mildred Banks in 2012 and her twin sister, Edna Brown in 2022.

Jeffie is survived by her nephew, James Brown, of Campbell, Ohio; her niece, Karen Brown Tyson (Kelvin, husband) of Raleigh, North Carolina; her great-nephew, Cole Tyson of Raleigh, North Carolina and great-nieces, Traci Higgins of Cincinnati, Ohio, Payton Lee Brown of Charlotte, North Carolina, Anastasia Seymour of Canfield, Ohio, Natalie Shaw of Greensboro, North Carolina and Nicole Mason of Greensboro, North Carolina. Jeffie had many great-great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-great-nephew.

Jeffie graduated from Memorial High School in 1949.

She worked as an office manager for Standard Slang until she retired.

Jeffie loved bowling, sewing and serving at her church, Tabernacle Baptist Church. She lived a beautiful life and was loved by many.

Visitation will be 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 11:00 a.m.

In addition to flower donations, the family asked that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the the funeral home.