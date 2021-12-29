YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Jeannine Carter, 56, of Youngstown, transitioned this life to be with the lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Ms. Carter was born January 20, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio at St. Elizabeth Hospital, a daughter of Jessie Mae Carter.

She worked at Forum Health in the dietary department for many years.

She was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.

She was a avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, she loved being with her family and friends, enjoyed listening to music and going to church.

She leaves to mourn her children, Jewan Carter, Roneisha Romero and La’Juan Thomas; her grandchildren, Ja’Laysha Carter, Dewey Jr., Nylah Burkes, La’Vonte, La’Juan Jr. and Laniyah Thomas; her favorite aunt, Brenda Kent who she loved dearly, along with a host of family and friends.

She was preceeded in death by her mother, and by Albert and Erie Campbell, who reared her.

A funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday , December 30th, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home 511 West Rayen Ave. with a visitation with the family from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing, wearing your mask over your mouth and nose will be required and seating will be limited.

