YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean E. Tapscott, 34, of Youngstown departed this life unexpectedly on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at her home.

Jean was born August 7, 1988 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Elizabeth Heriot and Allen Tapscott Sr.

She attended Chaney and she graduated in 2006.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, but most of all spending time with her two beautiful, daughters Patience and Pauline.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving parents; two daughters, Patience and Pauline Sims; her siblings, Jamal Edwards, Allen Tapscott, Edmond Tapscott, Allena (Meka) Heriot, Saron (Munk) Tapscott, Kimberly Salter, Latisha Brown and Felicia Dixon; her nieces, Jamya and Jaylani Edwards and De’Maria Pierce; her nephews, Da’Shawn Chandler and Ja’Mar James; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her great grandmother, Lizzie Spann; her grandparents,

Lillie Jean Heriot, Louvina Tapscott, Willie Heriot, Sr. and Albert Tapscott; her uncle, Kenneth Heriot and cousins, Juanetta Franklin, Greg Smith and John Shade, Jr.

A homegoing celebration service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday August 25, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. before the service.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.