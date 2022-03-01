YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean D. Madison, 62, passed away suddenly, early Thursday morning, February 17, 2022, at home.

Born on August 1, 1959, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Jean was the daughter of Woodrow Wilson and Betty Jean Madison.

Jean graduated from Monroe High School in Monroe, Louisiana. She thereafter moved from Louisiana to Youngstown.

Jean leaves to cherish her memory, five children, Rodney of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Celeste (John) Pabellon of Campbell and Anthony (Jacinda), Quache and LaTeaka, all of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Eric James Cleveland and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother, Mattie Madison and her aunt, Maggie Lee Madison, who helped rear her.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, with a calling hour starting at 1:00 p.m., at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks that donations please be made to the family via Cashapp, at $Coot0718, to help offset the cost of the arrangements.

