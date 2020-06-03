Jean A. Walden, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean A. Walden 80, of Youngstown departed this life Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Ohio Living Park Vista.

She was born December 5, 1939 in Jefferson County, Alabama, a daughter of Arthur and Tommie Glenn Wilson.

Jean lived most of her life in Ohio, except for the 15 years she lived in Alaska. No matter where Jean lived, she found a Baptist Church home. She served on the Nurse’s Guild at, Mount Gillion Missionary Baptist Church in Cleveland Ohio, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Anchorage, Alaska, and Union Baptist Church in Youngstown Ohio.



Jean earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

She worked briefly for the Cleveland Gas Company and then moved on to work for the City of Cleveland as a probation officer for 20 years. In Anchorage she worked briefly at George Little’s Department Store and over 12 years State of Alaska Office of Children’s Services. She completed her work career at the Social Security Office of Youngstown.

Jean loved clothes, accessorizing and dressing up. If you ever had the opportunity to see her wardrobe you saw the love, everything meticulously organized categorized and labeled for easy finding. Jean was also great at playing games, perhaps it came from working with children. It was always a good time when she brought out the board games, laughing and joking, she played to have fun and to win. When she was able her week began with church and a big Sunday dinner. She loved to cook macaroni and cheese and candied yams.

Jean leaves her life’s memories to her husband, Alvin Walden; sonm Brian White; ten grandchildren, Jamal, Byron, Mario, Dustin, Justin, Dominic, Ciera, Alisha, Jamicka and Dlania; great-grandchildren and many generations of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Jean is preceded in death by her father, Arthur “Artie” Wilson; mother, Tommie Lou Roper and grandson, Antwon Shannon.

Due to COVID-19, a private visitation will be held for the immediate family on Saturday, June 6, 2020, Social distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.