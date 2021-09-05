Jean A. Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Jean A. Smith, 79, Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Grace Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mrs. Smith was born on December 19, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of Hance and Olive Robinson Dennis.

She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and did two years at YSU.

She then went on to work at General Motors as a Line Operator. She enjoyed going out to eat, traveling, was a classical pianist and loved playing the organ and piano. She also loved and enjoyed being with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her siblings, Hayden Howard and Judith Dianne Dennis; her niece, Felicia Dennis; her nephews, Hance, Jr., Harold, Jr.; two great-nephews; two great-nieces and her special caregiver and cousin, Jimmy Lottier.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Harold and Hance Dennis and Jacqueline Dennis.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., at 11:00 a.m., friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday at the funeral Home.

Please remember to wear your face mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building, per Governor DeWine.

Murray Funeral Home service was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.