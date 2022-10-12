NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jawon E. Davis, Sr., 31 of New Castle, departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 unexpectedly in his sleep.



Jawon was born January 24, 1991 in Youngstown, a son of James Mixon and Sherry Davis.

He worked several jobs and was also self-employed.

He played hard and loved deep. He would go hard for his loved ones. He had a smile that would lighten up the room. If he loved you, he would do anything for you. He would be right by your side. He spoke his words true. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his children.

He leaves to mourn, his parents; his children, Jawon E. Davis, Jr., Ja’Quori Brown, Ka’Laya Davis, Santana Davis and Jai’Ona Davis; stepchildren, Isaac and Raelyn; siblings, his twin, Jaron Davis, Jamie Davis, Jamar Davis, Joyce Crockett, Sherry Davis, Riyada Wilbourn, and Mesha Mixon; his fiancée, Mariah Ortiz Davis whom he loved dearly; his aunts, Mary Davis, Clematis White, Lenora Lee and Linn Lee; uncles, W. D. Mixon and Richard Carter; grandfather, Willie Davis and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joyce Davis, Willie Davis, Jr. and Katherine Mixon and his friend, Booner.



Funeral service will be Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

