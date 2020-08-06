Jawaun N. Hurst, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jawaun N. Hurst 20, of Youngstown departed this life on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Mr. Hurst was born October 6, 1999 in Youngstown a son to Gregory Hurst and Tanya Simons.

Jawaun was a 2019 Academy of Urban Scholar Graduate. He received his CDL certificate in 2017.

He recently just brought his first car, these accomplishments were goals he was very proud of achieving.

He was a kind spirit a true blessing to his family friends and simply anyone whom he met. He was a helping hand to anyone who needed it. His smile was truly contagious and priceless. Jawaun spirit will live on through the ones who truly loved and knew him.

He leave to cherish his parents, his siblings, G’Quail, Rasheika, Amyricle, Michael, Davin and Gregory; his blended family, Kyle, Keith, Anthony, Nick and Jonathan; his grandparents, Kenneth and Eleanor Johnson and Ernest and Elizabeth Simons and a host and other family and friends who truly loved him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Patricia and James Burns and Needham Thomas; his great-grandparents, Roosevelt and Pearl Smith and George and Lela Mae Cotton and his blended family his surrogate mother, Barbara and sister, Mia.

The will be a viewing from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Social distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 7, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

