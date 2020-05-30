Jasmine C. Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jasmine C. Smith 25, of Youngstown, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Jasmine was born June 30, 1994 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Rodney and Bonnie Overby Smith.

She earned an associates degree in liberal arts from Youngstown State University the day after she earned her high school degree from Youngstown Early College.

Jasmine means a “Gift from God”, she was truly a gift to her family and friends. She always offered an encouraging word or kind remark. She had a beautiful smile and loved to keep people laughing. She enjoyed spending time and playing games with her son, Max, which he fondly called her the “Prettiest Girl”

She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents; her son, Maximus Smith; her siblings, Ernest Overby, Jr., Alisha Smith, Giavanni Hollander, Andre Smith and Shayla Hundley; her grandparents, Rosemarie Smith, Donald and Patricia Cowan; her best friends, Shicka Crump and Dede Fitzgerald; a host of other family and friends who loved and adored her.

She was welcomed at heavens gates by her grandfather, Walter “Bobby” Smith and her stepfather, Earnest Overby, Sr.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Social distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask.

