Janice Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Jackson, 68, of Youngstown, departed this life Friday, January 3, 2020 at Vibra Hospital.

She was born October 12, 1951 in Youngstown, the daughter of Sylvester “Subbie” Jackson and Vera Hopkins Jackson.

Janice loves music, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Leroy and Marcelleus Jackson; a daughter, Kimberly Jackson; her siblings, Richard (Sonya) Jackson and Renae Thomas and leaves a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren all of Youngstown, as well as, a niece and nephew, Lisa Atkins and Jerome Wright whom she reared.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James “Butch” Jackson and Jerome (Carolynn) Jackson.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 10 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held Friday, January 10, 12:00 Noon following visitation at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.