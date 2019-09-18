Janice E. Allen, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice E. Allen, 69, Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Ms. Allen was born July 10, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Freeman Allen, Jr. and Delores “Lolo” Bailey Wheeler.

She was a front receptionist at St. Elizabeth Health Center retiring after 19 years.

She was a member of Word in Action Ministry and was in its Women of Worth Ministry, leader of decor ministry, a greeter, a Sunday school helper, and a part of the kitchen ministry.

She also enjoyed sewing and crafts.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory her children, Deborah Allen- Bogan, Dava (Anthony) Pugh and Daniel (Monica) Allen; she also reared, Tiara Scott and William Bailey; a brother, Freeman (Deon) Allen; a sister -in-law, Trala Bruner-Allen; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnny D. West; a son, Raymond Allen; a brother, Jeffrey Allen; along with a host of uncles aunts and cousin.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 20 at Word in Action Ministry, 150 9th Street, Campbell, Ohio, where the family will receive relatives and friends 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.