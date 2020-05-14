Janette Kemp Brewer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janette Kemp Brewer, 86, of Youngstown, passed away on May 8, 2020 in Columbus Ohio.

Janette was proceeded in death by her mother, Mattie Cunningham and son, Virgil Kemp

Janette left behind five children. Danny Cunningham of Birmingham Alabama, Theresa Haley of Houston Texas, Laverne Kemp of Atlanta Georgia, Clyde Kemp of Youngstown Ohio and Lataucia (Daniel) Sweeney of Columbus Ohio. Janette had nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Janette was born in Montgomery Alabama April 25, 1934. Janette was raised in New Castle Alabama and moved to Youngstown Ohio 49 years ago. Janette attended Youngstown State University and was homemaker.

Janette had a love for playing bingo and sitting on her porch talking to neighbors, friends and family members. Janette had a devotion for caring for her cats and dogs she had throughout her lifetime.

Private graveside funeral will take be conducted at the Family’s convenience

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

