Jane L. Davis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2 pm, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Ms. Jane L. Davis, 65, Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center.



Ms. Davis was born on August 9, 1955 in Youngstown, a loving daughter of Lumbard and Geneva Davis.

She was a nurses aide faithfully for 22 years at Carrington South Rehabilitation Center and a deaconess at Oak Baptist Church for many years under Pastor Sylvia Jennings.

She was a loving mother and best grandmother ever. She leaves her beloved son Robert “Bubba” Davis, and a daughter Shalonda Hall, her siblings; her twin brother Bill whom she reared, Lumard Jr., Charles, Tyrone, Jason, Lelia, Chubby, Sevella and Lynn, and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings; Lonnie and Jeannette, and great nephew Kiondre Davis.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

