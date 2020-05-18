Jane Ellen Russ, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Ellen Russ departed life May 13, 2020 at her home.

Jane was born June 14, 1933 in Roselle Park, New Jersey to Emma and Melvin L. Brown.

In her youth Jane enjoyed playing softball, working and accounting.

She went on to become a homemaker and assisted in running the business she and her husband operated for over 50 years. She was well known in the Youngstown City School System for being an active participant in the PTA while both her daughter and granddaughter were in attendance.

Jane was a long-time active member of Antioch Baptist Church as a Sunday School Teacher, a member of the Senior Choir and Deaconess.

Jane was an awesome mother, grandmother and wife who prided herself on taking care of her family. In addition, she raised and or assisted in raising host of family children and caring for her brother and father in law in her home.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Melvin L. (aka Sonny) Brown.

She leaves her husband Oddie Russ; a daughter Loretta Lane (Edwin Moore) from Youngstown; step-son Gregory Russ from Albany, New York; a grand-daughter Janellen Lane (Walter Heard) of Columbus Ohio; her great-grandchildren Asia Lane and Jarel Heard. In addition to a host of nieces and nephews, family, and friends.

Visitation services will be held at Antioch Baptist Church 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 and a private ceremony for the immediate family thereafter.

Interment will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.