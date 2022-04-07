YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jamond L. Robinson, Jr., 13 of Youngstown, who departed this life on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Jamond was born November 15, 2008 in Youngstown, Ohio a son to Jamond Robinson Sr. and Amesha Lewis.

He was a seventh grader at Youngstown Academy of Excellence. He enjoyed playing football , his PlayStation, talking on the phone and spending time playing with the dogs and he was also a avid Baltimore Ravens fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents; several siblings; his grandparents including, Kim Peeples and several other family and friends who will miss him dearly.

A celebration of life service for Jamond will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Remnant 563 5th St, Struthers, OH.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., have been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.