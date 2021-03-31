Jamika Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jamika Phillips departed this life on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center.



Mrs. Phillips was born August 13, 1978 in Youngstown, a daughter of Eddie and Jennifer Miller Barnes.

She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and worked in the home healthcare field.

She leaves her husband, Cobie Phillips; her mother; children, Jasmine Cole, Kamara Phillips, Cobie Phillips, Jr. and Jamari Phillips; a son-in-law, Michael Sullivan; two grandchildren, Michael Sullivan, Jr. and one unborn; siblings, Eddie and Damon Barnes; a sister-in-law, Misty Barnes; two best friends, Tecola Lewis and Derrick Wallace and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father; grandmother, Opal Barnes and a great-aunt, Hazel Wilson.



Funeral service will be Friday, April 2, 2021 at Zionhill Baptist Church at 12:00 Noon. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church prior to the service.



Due to the current pandemic, please obey the CDC guidelines (6 feet rule) and follow the social distancing practices. Please do not linger after the viewing hours and exit the sanctuary so the family can proceed with a private funeral service.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

