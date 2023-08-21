AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Walden 74, Akron, departed this life on Monday, August 14, 2023 in Akron General Medical Center.

Mr Walden was born November 12, 1948 in Youngstown, a son of Ethel I. Walden.

He was an Inspector for General Motors giving 30 years of service. He was a DJ in his past time going by the name of “DJ Chocolate Jam”

He married the love of his life being married for 20 years, and to this union four children were born Sharille, Crystal, James, and Latrice. He was an avid Lebron James fan but loved to watch all sports.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Deborah Person Walden whom he married in 2017, three children, Sharille Allen, James F. Allen, and Latrice Thomas-Meiller, nine grandchildren, Cameron, Derrick, Derria, Trey’von, Bre’Andre, Bralin, Jalesa, Janae’, and Nakia, eight great-grandchildren, uncles, Al Walden, Lafay Waldren, and Freddie Walden, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, his first wife, his daughter Crystal Allen-Sharpe, and a brother, John Walden,

Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 12 Noon at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Please remember to wear your mask when entering the funeral home.

We are honored and grateful for serving the Walden Family during this time of bereavement. Please keep them in your prayers.

