James W. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. Johnson, 20, of Youngstown, departed this earthly life Friday, October 9, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

James aka ‘Bobo’ was the third child of Sandra Jean Day. He was born July 27, 2000 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was baptized March 7, 2008 at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio. He attended and graduated from Luther E. Ball High School March 27, 2019.

He was working on his certification for driving forklifts.

He had a great sense of humor and could make people laugh with just a look. He was strong and fearless. He played little league football for the Bulldogs and the Kings and was a Cleveland Browns fan like his mother. He had a lovable and caring heart. He loved his family and those close to him dearly.

He leaves his grandfather, Edward J. Kelly of Youngstown; three siblings, Matthew Johnson, MargieAnn Johnson and Precious Moon, all of Youngstown; six aunts, Elizabeth Cochrane of Las Vegas, Reedies Banks and Idell Kelly, both of Youngstown and Berphine Thompkins, Louise Butler and Susan Day of Akron; four uncles, Edgar Day, Edward Kelly, Jr. and Vincent Kelly all of Youngstown and Morris Kelly of Cleveland; a special father figure, Johnnie Johnson; a girlfriend, Chunelle Price and a stepson, Chance S. Price, all of Youngstown and numerous cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Jean Day; his grandmother, Reedies Marie Day and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

