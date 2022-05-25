YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Simmons, Jr., 51 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Mr. Simmons, affectionately known as “Booty Butt “or “New York” was born January 1, 1971 in New York, the son of James JC Simmons and Geraldine “Jerry Marshall.

James had been employed with Alpha and Omega Cleaning Company where he worked along with a family member. James was an avid JET’S Fan and loved music and being with family and friends.

James leaves to cherish his memory, his father JC (Delores) Simmons of Youngstown; his mother, Geraldine “Jerry” Marshall of New York. His only living grandmother, Lonnie Anderson. James leaves behind three children, Vanessa Sims, Sa’Quan Turrell and Ja’Tosha Simmons. Four grandchildren DeNeia, Paige, Chance and Jimeia Sims. His godson Ja’vion Gibson whom he adored. A host of uncles and aunts. His stepbrothers and sisters and his fiancée Vanessa Thomas. His best friend, Schrell and Tyrone.

James was preceded in death by his grandparent John and E. Marshall; uncles Larry, John, Marshall Alonzo Anderson and Willie Simmons and his cousin who he thought of as his brother, Michael Gibson.

A memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, the family will receive guests from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.

