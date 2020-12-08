James R. Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Lewis 72, of Youngstown departed this life on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his residence.

James R. Lewis was born June 7, 1948 in Pensacola, Florida, a son of John Lewis and Velma Brooks Lewis.

He was a graduate from South High School and was a talented artist whose art work was displayed in local churches.

He was a Army veteran and served in Vietnam.

He worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company after retiring from the steel mills he took a job as a bus driver for Community Bus Service where he work led until retiring.

He came out of retirement in 2010 to drive the school bus for Happy Campers Learning Center and retired for the final time in 2016.

He was a member Faith Temple COGIC and later joined Fellowship Tabernacle.

He was a cancer survivor, a photographer who specialized in weddings and graduation photos. His hobbies included working on cars, riding his motorcycle, reading and he loved western and classic cartoons.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, James Jr., three stepdaughters, Cassandra, Edwina and Tonia; two brothers, Melvin and Roy (Michelle); his sister, Deloris, his niece, Tracy Jordan whom was his caregiver and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Terrance Lewis, his sister, Johnita Jordon, his brother, Alvonser.

The family would like to extend our thanks to the staff at comfort keepers for helping with his care also extend a special thanks to Tonja Donadille his confident, caregiver and friend who became like family.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.,where a private service funeral service will follow for immediate family.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.