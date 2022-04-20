YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Otis Seals passed away Monday, April 11.

He was born on October 18, 1948 to the late JD and Ruthie Seals in Houston, Mississippi.



James move to Youngstown, Ohio at an early age with his family.

He attended South High School.

After graduation he joined the Navy in 1968, in which he served for two years on an LSD ship (troop transport and landing ship) during Vietnam.



After the Navy James worked at Sheet and Tube steel mill for a number of years until its closing. Afterwards, having a good work ethic, he worked as a bartender and at a fiberglass plant, all while attending truck driving classes until he received his CDL. James became a owner operator semi truck driver for more than 20 years until he was forced to retire due to the beginnings of dementia.



James was an avid boxing fan also participating in amateur fights while in the Navy. He also enjoyed fishing and card playing. One of his favorite past times was socializing and passing on his wisdom to family and friends.

James met and married his first wife, Shirley, shortly after leaving the Navy and had one child from that union, James O. Seals, Jr.

He met his second wife later in life, Roberta (Tootsie), who preceded him in death in 2018 and developed a fatherly relationship with her three children, Amanda Lincoln, Danez Baker and Aron Rogers.

James leaves behind four siblings, Mary Seals and Rose Iheme (Mordi), JD Seals, Jr. (Linda) and Fredrick Seals (Patricia). He also leaves behind his son, James Seals, Jr. (Adina); his three stepchildren, Amanda Lincoln (David), Danez Baker and Aron Rogers along with 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins. He was not only a father to his son and stepchildren but also his nieces and nephews who looked to him as a father figure in their lives. He will be sorely missed but his words will carry on with ones left to cherish the memories.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 511 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502, where a visitation with family will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Please wear your mask over your mouth and nose.

