James Nick Thorpe, Youngtown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Nick Thorpe, 60, accepted the Lord’s call and entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, surrounded by his family whom he loved so dearly.

James was born in Youngstown, Ohio to the late James Thorpe, Sr. and Amanda Gregory. James graduated in 1979 from South High School and while attending he played football and ran track.

He also briefly worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Everyone who knew him will always remember these three things about him. He was very charismatic, an avid Brown’s fan and always made a fashion statement.

James gave his life to the Lord towards the end of 2019, and became a faithful member and worker of Pathway Outreach Ministry under the leadership of Pastor Tyrone Waller, Sr.

Shortly after, he met his wife, Marlene. Their marriage was short, but they loved and enjoyed their time together.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory his wife, Marlene Thorpe; his mother; two daughters, Camille Thorpe and Damita Baingull; two sons, James Thorpe III and Bernard Harris, all of Youngstown; a sister, Rhonda (Robert) Williams; a brother, George Thompson; grandchildren, Gary Walker, Jr., DaJuan Crenshaw, DeShawn Crenshaw, Jr. and Skilah Baingull, all of Youngstown; two best friends, Bishop Roderick Hennings and David Mines and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father James Thorpe, Sr.; his daughter, Jasmine Thorpe; his grandparents, James, Sr. and Lucy Thorpe and Marshall and Money Gregory.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Jeruselum Church of Youngstown.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the church.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church according to the CDC guidelines.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.