YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Jackson, 88, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in Briarfield Manor Healthcare Center

James was born May 14, 1935, in Edneyville, North Carolina, a son of Joseph and Laura Waters Jackson.

Like all young men, James wanted to find a better life for himself, so in 1954, he decided to move to Detroit, Michigan, where he found work at Detroit Steel.

In 1965, James met a wonderful woman by the name of Geraline Howard and in 1966, they shared together his one and only son, Marvin Howard, Sr.

As James took his vacations to visit his sister in Youngstown, he began to love the city. So, in 1976, James made the bold move to make Youngstown his home.

He worked for Valley Foods from 1976 until his retirement in 1997.

James’ favorite gospel song was “The 23rd Psalms, The Lord is my Shepherd”.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Marvin Howard; his grandchildren, Marvin Howard, Jr., Roxanne Howard and Tishardra Howard; six great-grandchildren, Jalen, Roxanne, Alyssa, Roslyn, Rook and Roylon; his sister, Felicia Hudson; a niece, Allene (Tod) Barnett; five great-grandnieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David Jackson and two sisters, Elizabeth Jackson Stewart and Josephene Jackson.

Funeral service will be Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 12:00 noon, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

We want to say thank you to all his brothers and sisters of East Campbell Congregation for all the visits and prayers we received and a special thank you to Sister Stewart, Brother Sims, Brother Scott and Brother Macek for all the love you gave during this trying time.

Thank You again.

