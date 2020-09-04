James Edward Lee, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Lee, affectionately called “Jimmy” by all who knew him, departed this life three days after celebrating his 88th birthday.

Jimmy was born August 17, 1932 to Fred and Henrietta Jeffries Lee. He was a descendant of Third Baptist Church founder, Pleasant Tucker.

After completing three years of high school, Jimmy was drafted by the United States Navy where he proudly served his country. He was proud of being a veteran.

Jimmy was a great story teller sharing details of all he accomplished during his life. After retiring, he explored his creative side making statues and figurines that he enjoyed showing off.

His memory will be cherished by his last surviving sibling, Dorothy Martinez Lee, who lovingly referred to him as her “Baby”. He also leaves behind a special niece, Levon Martinez-Banks (Gregory, Sr.) and a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Olivia Jeffries-Wise, Ethel Marie Lemon, Harold Robert Lemon and Lucy Evelyn Lee (infant).

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: