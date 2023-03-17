YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Westmoreland 77, Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at his residence.

James Westmoreland was born August 7, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of Mack and Agnes Keene Westmoreland.

He was a 1963 graduate of South High School and right after graduation he enlisted into the Marine Corps and served six years.

He was a member of Third Baptist Church and a member of the NAACP.

He loved reading and traveling.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; his siblings, Maxine Hill and Dennis Westmoreland; nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

He was greeted at Heaven’s gate by his wife, Nellie J. Westmoreland, whom he married October 11, 1973 and passed December 22, 1998; his father and Rosemarie Westmoreland Thomas.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Third Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR A MASK WHEN ENTERING THE CHURCH.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family and we are forever grateful.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 19 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.