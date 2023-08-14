YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James D. “Donnie” Lawson, 91, Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, peacefully in Greenbriar Healthcare Center.

Mr Lawson was born February 18, 1932 in Youngstown, a son of James and Vera Elizabeth Lawson.

He was a 1950 graduate of The Rayen High School. He played a year of college football.

He was a laborer for Union Local #400 for many years. Worked for many years for Youngstown Parks and Recreation.

His hobbies were playing Mahjong on the computer and other video games on the gaming systems. He coached for Rayen High School’s baseball team and coached for Linton and Hilltop Semi-Pro baseball teams. He enjoyed talking with people. He never met a stranger.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, James J. Glenn of Austintown; a stepson, Gerald (Nikisia) Glenn, Sr., of Augusta, Georgia; seven grandchildren, LaTonya Young of Youngstown, Gerald (Josetta) Glenn, Jr., of Hephzibah, Georgia, Christopher Glenn of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jadyn Glenn of Austintown, Tierni Ballard of Youngstown, Gerell Glenn of Augusta, Georgia and Laila Ballard of Youngstown; seven great-grandchildren; two nieces, Theresa Lamons of Columbus, Patricia (Nicholas) Symonette of Garfield Heights, Ohio and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lois Jane Chandler; close companion, Juanita E. Glenn and stepson, Thomas Young.

Funeral service will be Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

