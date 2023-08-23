YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Cornelius “JC” “Trip” Merchant departed this life on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

He was born to Eric Merchant, Sr. and the late Tomica Norris on December 14, 1994.

James was a 2013 East High School graduate.

He had a passion for music and rapping and was known by the name “Trip Loco.” He was also an avid football lover and played for NEOFFL where he was a member of three championship teams. He was known for his unique style, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.

James leaves to cherish his memory three children, Javion Merchant, JayManie Merchant and JayCeon Merchant; his father, Eric (Erica); his sisters, Miya L. Merchant and Tamia S. Merchant; brothers, Eric Merchant, Jr., Shatoryon Daniels, Tyrell Davis and Dreaone Fox; close friends, Te’Ron Villanueva and Daron Randolph and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Tomica and grandparents, Charles and Priscilla Brown and David and Ruth Merchant.

A funeral service will be held Friday, August 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.

Please remember to wear a mask when entering the church.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home We were honored and grateful to serve the Merchant Family during this time of bereavement. Please keep them in your prayers.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 24 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.