James Cooper, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 66 10th Street, Campbell, Ohio, for Mr. James Cooper, Jr., 87, Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his residence.



Mr Cooper was born June 16, 1934, in Millhaven, Georgia, a son of James and Mary E. Brown Cooper.

He was a worldwide truck driver for various companies.

He was an avid New York Yankees fan, watched westerns and was a Deacon at the church.

He leaves his wife, the former Carlotta Sparks, whom he married July 12, 1996; his children, James E. Cooper, Emily (Sean) Bonner, Thomas M. (Pamela) Stewart, Jr., Latoya and Dominique Mays; grandchildren, Jarel Smith, Donte and Mariahkelis Mauldin, Calogero Mays and Hunter Hendrix, Jason, Alex, Alexis, LaTasha, LaKeshia and Trommone Stewart and Robert German; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Foster and Mya Ross; two sisters, Dorothy L. Cooper of Mantua, New Jersey and Monakay Cook of Glassboro, New Jersey and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Morris and Julia Brown; siblings, Julia and Morris B. Scott, Willie M. C. Allbright, Georgia Ann Cooper, Issabelle S. Scott, Mary L., Eugene T., Bessie L. and Nellie G. Cooper; grandchildren, Nadale Stewart and Jordyn Smith and a great-grandson, Michael Ross, Jr.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

