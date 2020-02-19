James C. Terrell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Monday, February 24, 2020, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. James Canty Terrell, 77, Youngstown, who departed this life on Friday, February 14, 2020 in Hospice House.



Mr. Terrell was born February 9, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, a son of James Greene and Caroline Hampton Woodfork.

He was a truck driver and of the Baptist faith.

He leaves his siblings, Julia Billing and Leonard (Sarah) Terrell; two nephews, Allen and Earl; a close friend, Renee Spence and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24 at the funeral home prior to the service.

To send flowers to James’ family, please visit our floral section.