YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. McCrae 59, departed this life Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Hospice House of Poland.



Mr. McCrae was born on October 18, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Wilbert and Emma Artis McCrae.

He was known for being a handyman and operator of several businesses around the area. He was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns fan.

He attended the Youngstown City Schools and was a member of the church.



He leaves his wife, Teresa Butler McCrae; a son; Jajuan Robinson, Sr.; five sisters, Patricia McCrae, Debbie (Timothy) White, Crystal (Mitchell) Cotton and Cathy (Sammie) Robinson, all of Jacksonville, Florida and Jacqueline (Samuel) Nyarko of Houston, Texas; three brothers, Wilbert McCrae and Young and Bobby Tensley; a grandson, Jajuan Robinson, Jr.; Godbrother, Sam Irwin; Godsister, Gail Gordon; special cousin, Linda McCrae; loving niece, Tawana D. Wiggins; nephew, Jerald Wiggins and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Artis and a brother, Brian McCrae.



The family would like to send special thanks to Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth of Youngstown and Hospice of the Valley, for their wonderful care of James McCrae.



Funeral service will be Monday, August 29, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church, prior to the service.



Please follow CDC protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building. Thank you in advance.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

