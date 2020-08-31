James A. Carter, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Carter, Jr. was born September 20, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio to James A. Carter, Sr. (deceased) and Annie Lee (Thomas) Carter (deceased) and resided most of his life on the Sharon line.

At an early age, the family attended Antioch Baptist Church where James was baptized by Rev. Alfred Ward.

James graduated from North High School in 1968 where he distinguished himself as a member of the North High Bulldogs football team. He received a bachelor’s degree from New Castle School of Business in 1973 and an Associates of Arts from University of Phoenix in 2011.

James was known for his athleticism and his love for being outdoors. He played fast pitch softball for over 25 years. He was an angler, a chess player and a highly adored coach. He primarily coached Little League football for the North Side Knights for 35 years. He was also a die-hard 49ers fan.

James later joined the Grace Evangelistic Temple where the pastor is Elder Jenkins. James was a member of the Mighty Sons of Joy Quartet where he sang, “I’m just an upright man; Doing the Best that I Can” and performed regularly in many plays with Denise Gilford throughout the Youngstown Area.

James will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Sondra Carter; children, Ronnetta Carter, James Carter and Jason Carter; granddaughters, Dessare, Angelle, Ayanna and Samone; grandsons, Daric, Anthony and Tajman; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Leonard Carter and Lamont Dawson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Carter, Sr. and Annie Lee Carter; brother, Lawrence Carter; sisters, Blanche Carter and Joyce Crooms and nieces, Clipsie Leonard and Jessica Carter.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Grace Evangelistic Temple.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the church.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: